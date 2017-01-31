A tour of the Super Bowl LI complex in Houston

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Everything is bigger in Texas, so as you can imagine, the city of Houston goes all out for the Super Bowl.

More than 25 million people live in Texas; 2 million of them are concentrated in Houston, making it the fourth most populated city in America.

The Patriots are facing off against the Falcons Sunday at NRG Stadium, which sits next to the old home of the Houston Astros.

When The Astrodome was built, it was considered the "Eight Wonder of the World," but as we know, Texas goes big, and it now sits in the shadow of the stadium.

That stadium seats 72,000 fans, but more than a million people are expected to flood the city for some component of the game experience.

The Houston Texans aren't playing, but this city still benefits; fans are expected to spend around $350 million while visiting the city this week.

Many of them will go to the fan and media complex about 10 miles from the stadium, where rows of radio and television crews are lined up to interview celebrities. Five thousand media credentials are expected to be handed out this week.

Bands take to stages throughout the complex, and food trucks gather to feed the hungry masses pouring in to buy a shirt or take on the NFL experience.

That complex will be the busiest section of Houston for the next few days, until the focus shifts back to the stadium on Sunday.

