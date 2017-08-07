Vince Wilfork announces his retirement

(Photo: Christian Petersen, 2015 Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- Vince Wilfork announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday afternoon.

Wilfork announced his retirement through a hilarious tweet which also served as an advertisement for Kingsford Charcoal.

He was drafted by the Patriots in 2004 and spent 11 seasons of his career with them. He has spent the last two seasons with the Texans.

Wilfork ends his announcement by saying he will be hosting a "farewell tailgate" at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7 for the Patriots first regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

