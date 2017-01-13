Section 326: Trading Tom Brady?

Left: Adam Glanzman, Getty Images Right: Marc Serota, Getty Images

This past week, David Ortiz made some waves when he sent a cryptic tweet to the Boston Globe. The speculation immediately began. Will Papi come back?!?!? For the record, I say the answer is no. I still think all Red Sox fans will have to get used to life without him batting cleanup, sadly.

But it also got me thinking…at some point we will have to say goodbye to the GOAT, the franchise, Tommy Terrific. I know…I felt a pit in my stomach when I typed that. My knees are wobbly and there is a tear in my eye. The multi-million dollar question is when.

When Jimmy Garoppolo started the season looking like, well the next Tom Brady, the rumblings started. How long do the Patriots hold on to Brady and is Garoppolo the quarterback of the future? Do the Patriots trade Brady in the next year or two because, in the long run, it’s more important to have Jimmy G. for the next ten years? It’s a legitimate question.

The Red Sox got lucky. They kept Ortiz to the bitter end, and he produced to the last at-bat. Most superstars don’t end their careers that way…just ask Derek Jeter. But how long can Brady go, and will he go out on top of his game?

Remember, Joe Montana didn’t end his career in San Francisco. Brett Favre jumped from team to team because the Packers decided it was time to move on. The list goes on and on. So should the Patriots trade Brady to make room for Jimmy? Hmmm….how should I put this? NEVER!!!!!

First of all, Brady has never looked better. What he accomplished in twelve games this season was near perfection. While his birth certificate says he’s 39, he is playing like a quarterback in the prime of his career. Brady says he hopes to play for four or five more years. Who are we to doubt that he can’t pull it off?

Second…we have anointed Jimmy G. as the second coming of the Almighty Lord based on exactly six quarters of football. Now did he perform well in those two games? Absolutely. But he also got injured. Tom Brady has played in every game since 2001 except for the year he tore his ACL. His durability and flexibility are remarkable.

Jimmy G. played six quarters and was unable to answer the bell for the following two weeks, forcing Jacoby Brissett into two emergency starts, one which occurred after he had badly injured hand. The Patriots hoped Garopollo would be back for that second game against the Bills. He wasn’t. The Pats paid the penalty, losing in a woeful shutout to the Bills which I happened to witness in person from section 326. The perception was left that maybe Jimmy was a little soft and should have toughed it out.

But forget all the logical reasons why the Patriots shouldn’t trade Brady. Here’s one that comes straight from the heart. He is a Patriot, and should always be a Patriot. Seeing him in another uniform would just be plain wrong. Do I think Belichick would make the trade if he believes in Jimmy and the price is right? No doubt. That would be just another business decision for the Hoodie. No heart need enter the equation. But would Bob Kraft allow it? I don’t think so. Some decisions transcend X’s and O’s. This is one of them.

If the Patriots hang on to Brady too long and he winds up going 4-12 in his final season at Gillette, so be it. I don’t care. The man who took a franchise long considered a joke and turned it into an NFL dynasty deserves that respect. My hope is he wins a couple more Super Bowls between now and the day the final curtain drops. But if he doesn’t, so what? Let the man take his victory lap and drive down Route 1 into the sunset. Plus, there’s hope on the horizon. His sons will be playing college football soon enough. I’d suggest maybe drafting Benjamin or John a few spots higher than pick No. 199?

Copyright 2016 WCSH