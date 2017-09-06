Roger Goodell may see clown towels in his image for Patriots-Chiefs game

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks during a press conference at the Hilton Hotel on September 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

(USA TODAY Sports) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is slated to attend the NFL's opening game on Thursday as the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. He may not get the warmest welcome from Pats fans.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, is a native of Massachusetts. In a recent Barstool post, Portnoy said he had ordered towels that feature an illustration of Goodell as a clown. Portnoy had originally ordered 30,000 towels, but that number has grown to 70,000.

He is asking for volunteers to join him in distributing towels during tailgating festivities before the game.

Why do Patriots fans have such hard feelings about Goodell? The Deflategate saga, which ultimately led to quarterback Tom Brady being suspended for four games last season.

