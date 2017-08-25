Patriots WR Julian Edelman carted off with knee injury

DETROIT (USA TODAY Sports) — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was carted off in the first season of Thursday's preseason against the Detroit Lions with a knee leg injury.
Edelman went down after cutting on an 18-yard reception from Tom Brady.
He limped to the sideline, where he was later carted to the locker room. The team listed him as questionable to return.
#Patriots injury update: Julian Edelman (knee) is questionable to return. #NEvsDET— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 25, 2017
Edelman, 31, led the Patriots with 95 catches and 1,106 receiving yards last year.
