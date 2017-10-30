Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for second-round pick, per report

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. (Photo: Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY Sports)

(USA TODAY Sports) — Kyle Shanahan has made a move for a quarterback — albeit not the one many expected.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots on Monday in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The move comes as one of the NFL's most surprising trades before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

A second-round pick out of Eastern Illinois in 2014, Garoppolo was in his fourth season serving as Tom Brady's backup. He started two games for the Patriots last season while Brady was serving a four-game suspension.

Prior to the deal, the 49ers had been considered a possible landing spot this coming offseason for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who previously worked with Shanahan.

