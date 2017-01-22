Patriots fans prepared for post-Deflategate 'redemption'

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

FOXBORO, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — It was a festive crowd outside Gillette Stadium Sunday as fans in Foxboro anticipated the Patriots sixth straight AFC title game appearance.

While most of Patriot Nation was celebrating, some were still lamenting the fact that New England quarterback Tom Brady had to sit out the first four games of the season due to his role in "Deflategate."

Fans were also wondering if NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would ever make an appearance in Foxboro again. The commissioner has been to Atlanta each of the last two weeks and has not come to a Patriots game since the "Deflategate" saga began.

"I can’t wait to watch Goodell have to hand Brady the trophy when they win the Super Bowl," said Mike Jones from Hampden.

There was a definite chip on the shoulder for most of the people we caught up with as they deemed this season a "redemption tour" for Brady and the Patriots.

