Patriots edge Texans, advance to AFC Championship Game

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 14: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) after Lewis's rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter. (Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — After a rough first half, the New England Patriots took control at home and toppled the Texans Saturday night, 34-16.

It was the team's first game since Jan. 1, following a bye week.

Tom Brady and Dion Lewis started things off in the first quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass connection, only the beginning of a gigantic night for the 26-year-old running back.

Later in the 1st, Lewis would return a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — the longest in Patriots' playoff history.

Houston was strong the second quarter, forcing the first of two Brady interceptions of the night and adding a touchdown pass from Brock Osweiler.

The Patriots dominated in the second, despite Brady's second pick. The MVP candidate found James White in the third quarter for a 19-yard touchdown pass, and Lewis found the end zone on the ground.

Dion Lewis is the first player in NFL playoff history to score on a run, a pass and a kickoff return.

NEWS CENTER's Amanda Hill, Lee Goldberg and Johnny Mehler all traveled to Gillette Stadium and covered several aspects of the game.

Earlier in the week, Amanda caught up with one Patriots superfan from Rumford who has his entire house decked out in gear.

Also, Lee spoke with Westbrook native Trevor Bates. He's only the first Maine native to ever play for the Patriots and has been a key member of the Patriots practice squad.

On Saturday, Johnny took a seat on the party bus with a fired up bunch of Patriots fans who were pumped up for the game.

NEWS CENTER at 6 p.m. was LIVE on the field at Gillette.

And after the game, Amanda and Lee hosted a post-game show from the turf LIVE on Facebook, interviewing former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham and recapping the night's victory.

Finally, Amanda reflected on her first experience in the press box.

Stay tuned. NEWS CENTER will have your #DriveForFive coverage from Foxboro at the AFC Championship Game.

Here's Tom Brady, not too happy with @Patriots performance despite the team heading to record 6th-straight AFC Championship #DriveForFive pic.twitter.com/UXmILv8kWh — Johnny Mehler (@JohnnyBangor) January 15, 2017

