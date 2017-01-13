Patriots Divisional Round Weather Forecast

The Patriots game will be influenced by many things; but weather shouldn't be one of them.
I expect a kickoff temperature of 25 F in Foxborough with light wind. By the end of the game temperatures will be in the 22-23 F range.
So chilly, but not frigid.
A lot is made of the patriots performance in the cold with stats like:
"Since 2009, the Patriots have a 78% win percentage when temperatures at kickoff are at/below 32°."
But to be fair, the Patriots win percentage IN GENERAL during that time period is almost 77%....
So that's the forecast for the weather, as far as the game itself. I've got 34-14 Pats.
Carson Out.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs