Patriots Divisional Round Weather Forecast

The Patriots game will be influenced by many things; but weather shouldn't be one of them.

I expect a kickoff temperature of 25 F in Foxborough with light wind. By the end of the game temperatures will be in the 22-23 F range.

So chilly, but not frigid.

A lot is made of the patriots performance in the cold with stats like:

"Since 2009, the Patriots have a 78% win percentage when temperatures at kickoff are at/below 32°."

But to be fair, the Patriots win percentage IN GENERAL during that time period is almost 77%....

So that's the forecast for the weather, as far as the game itself. I've got 34-14 Pats.

Carson Out.

