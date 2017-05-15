No bad candidates for Patriots Hall of Fame

Richard Seymour set off a wave of cheers by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy during a victory parade in Portland to celebrate the Patriots 2004 Super Bowl win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- Here's a complaint you don't hear often from voters: too many good candidates. But that's the choice facing Patriots fans as they select the newest member of the team's Hall of Fame.

The three players on the ballot this year are Raymond Clayborn, Richard Seymour and Mike Vrabel. The player with the most support after voting ends Monday night will earn his induction.

Clayborn played cornerback from 1977-89. He set a franchise record in his rookie year with three kickoff returns for touchdowns. He also led the Patriots at the time of his retirement with 36 career interceptions.

For three of the Patriots' Super Bowl titles, Seymour was at the heart of the defense line. He represented the Patriots in five straight Pro Bowls from 2002-2006.

Vrabel was the rare linebacker who could also be trusted as a receiver. Out of the ten passes he caught during his eight season with the Patriots, he scored every time. Two of those receptions came in back-to-back Super Bowls that the Patriots won by only three points.

Although not exactly a campaign stop, a visit by Seymour to Maine in 2004 might sway some local voters in his favor. He was one of several players to take part in a Super Bowl victory parade in Portland.

