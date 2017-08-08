UNITED STATES - JULY 24: Football: Closeup of New England Patriots coach Dick MacPherson during training camp, Smithfield, RI 7/24/1991 (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (SetNumber: X41694) (Photo: Damian Strohmeyer)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP/NEWS CENTER) — Old Town native and former New England Patriots head coach Richard "Dick" MacPherson has died at 86.

Syracuse University said he died Tuesday in a Syracuse hospital with his family at his side. Cause of death was not released.

MacPherson was named head coach of the Patriots after the 1990 season. He compiled an 8 and 24 record during his two seasons as head coach

MacPherson is most well known for resurrecting a declining Syracuse football program in the 1980s and restored them to national prominence before returning to the NFL.

Known for his jocular personality and off-beat comments, MacPherson arrived at Syracuse before the 1981 season. The Orange has slumped through a decade of mediocrity, with only three winning seasons. In 1959, Syracuse was the undefeated national champion. Between 1967 and MacPherson's arrival, the Orange made only one bowl trip.

After two seasons of transition, MacPherson produced a winning team in 1983. By the time he left in 1990, he had a 66-46-4 record, the school's second-winningest coach.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV