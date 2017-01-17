Is Roger Goodell avoiding visit to Foxboro?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks during a press conference at the Hilton Hotel on September 19, 2014 in New York City. Goodell spoke about the NFL's failure to address domestic violence, sexual assault and drug abuse in the league. (Photo: Getty Images via WBTS)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WBTS/Mike Pescaro) — New Englanders have a lot to say about Roger Goodell's travel plans this weekend.

The NFL commissioner will reportedly be watching the NFC Championship Game in which the Falcons host the Packers. If you're wondering how that reflects on the Patriots, Goodell was already in Atlanta Saturday to see the Falcons beat the Seahawks.

As the Boston Herald reports, Goodell has also watched playoff games in Seattle and Kansas City this season. And he still hasn't been back to Gillette Stadium since Deflategate.

Goodell's reported decision to pass on the AFC Championship Game, in which New England will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers for a trip to the Super Bowl, has Patriots fans up in arms.

Tom Brady gave his thoughts Monday on WEEI.

"He's the commissioner, so obviously, whatever he wants to do, he can do," Brady said. "He can go wherever he wants to go."

Read the original story at NBCBoston.com

Copyright 2016 WBTS