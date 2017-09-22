Gronk: 'I'm good to go' for Sunday vs. Texas

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 25: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots looks on while playing the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

BOSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski exited last Sunday's Week 2 game in the third quarter with a groin injury, but it appears he'll be suited up for this week's home game.

NBC Sports reports that the four-time All-Pro was on the field for Wednesday's practice, despit being listed as a non-participant in the session, and was limited on Thursday.

He told reporters Friday all is well heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Texans.

“Yeah, I’m good to go. I’m ready,” Gronkowski said, via Doug Kyed of NESN.

The Patriots released their game status report Friday night. Gronkowski is listed as questionable.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle/concussion); cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (groin) and Eric Rowe (groin); linebackers Dont'a Hightower (knee) and Elandon Roberts (thumb); and wide receivers Danny Amendola (concussion/knee), Phillip Dorsett (knee), Chris Hogan (knee) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

Gronk, Amendola "good to go," #Patriots make transactions and more Patriots news: pic.twitter.com/LRhKU9qcOU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 22, 2017

Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) is listed as out while defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) was placed on injured reserve.

© 2017 WCSH-TV