GAMEDAY - Pats start #DriveForFive against Texans

Dec 24, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells from the field against the New York Jets Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Butler II, David Butler II)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The regular season is now ancient history and we’re on to the playoffs. After enjoying a well-earned bye week, the New England Patriots are primed and ready for another historic post-season run, and the first team in the path of their #DriveForFive are the Houston Texans.

CLICK FOR YOUR #DRIVEFORFIVE SPIRIT

The odds makers in Vegas have labelled this game as one of the biggest mismatches in NFL playoff history, with the Patriots being favored by as much as 17 points. But the Texans shouldn’t be taken lightly as they boast the league’s top defense as far as yards allowed. The Patriots defense shouldn’t be ignored either, however. No team has given up fewer points this year than the Patriots.

But the mismatch, at least on paper, would be on the offensive side of the ball. The Patriots are led by a guy named Tom Brady. He’s only won four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVP trophies. He finished the year with an astounding 28 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions! The Patriots offense, unlike other years, is healthy with the exception of Rob Gronkowski. Brady is loaded with weapons to choose from including Dion Lewis, James White, Julien Edelman, Martellus Bennett and the returning Danny Amendola.

As for the Texans, they have Brock Osweiler under center. To say 2016 has been a disappointing year for the second-year quarterback would be an understatement. He was benched earlier in the year and is only back in the lineup because back-up quarterback Tom Savage was injured. Osweiler’s numbers are not good…15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The Texans do have 1,000 yard rusher Lamar Miller to run the ball, and wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is a dangerous option with nearly 1,000 receiving yards this year and four touchdowns.

As for NEWS CENTER, our #DriveForFive coverage is also in playoff form, with Amanda Hill, Lee Goldberg and Johnny Mehler reporting live from Gillette Stadium all day long.

Amanda caught up with one Patriots super fan from Rumford who is pretty much obsessed with Belichick’s boys.

Lee talks with Westbrook native Trevor Bates. He’s only the first Maine native to ever play for the Patriots and has been a key member of the Patriots practice squad.

And Johnny is heading to Foxboro on a bus with a fired up batch of Patriots fans who MAY be doing a little bit of tailgating before tonight’s 8:20 kickoff.

We’ll be live on NEWS CENTER at 6pm on the field at Gillette with complete #DriveForFive coverage. Also, watch for us throughout the day on the Facebook pages of WCSH6 and WLBZ2. After the game, we’ll be live AGAIN on Facebook with a complete look at what will hopefully be an enjoyable Patriots victory!

Copyright 2017 WCSH