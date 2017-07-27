Football's back as Patriots kick off 2017 training camp

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 2: New England Patriots practice during New England Patriots Training Camp. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Photo: Boston Globe, 2012 - The Boston Globe)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — When you are up, there is little place to go but…further up?

Entering last season, much of the intrigue that surrounded the New England Patriots centered on the players who wouldn't be on the field.

The Patriots opened training camp Thursday both healthy and retooled after capturing the franchise's fifth Super Bowl in February.

Head Coach Bill Belichick addressed the media before the players hit the field.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski told reporters he didn't mind wearing any pads for the first few days of training. He also praised his fellow Patriots for how hard they worked and what 'great guys' they were. Gronk said it was flattering to see all the fans who came out for day one of training camp.

USA TODAY predicted the Patriots would go a perfect 16-0 this season and capture a sixth Lombardi Trophy, but Belichick squashed the rumors by simply saying he had no time for chatter of an undefeated season.

Bottom line, does Pats Nation really care if the Patriots get to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII with a perfect season intact? Answer's likely a resounding no, especially considering the 2007-08 season was perfect…until the most imporant game.

