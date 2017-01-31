Final touches underway for Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium

With just days to go until Super Bowl LI, crews are working around the clock to get NRG Stadium ready for the fans, the game and the halftime show. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - With just days to go until Super Bowl LI, crews are working around the clock to get NRG Stadium ready for the fans, the game and the halftime show.

As quiet as it is outside the stadium, inside, crews are scrambling to put the final touches on the Super Bowl venue.

On the field, the Super Bowl logo is on there, as is the NFL logo, and both end zones are painted.

But according to the NFL's director of events, he has much to get done before Sunday.

“My to-do list is very long,” said Erik Finkelstein, NFL Director of Events. “It’s a lot of little things. We’re where we need to be today, and we’re pushing for getting everything done in time for game day.”

One thing that is complete: the menu for game day. The ATL Fried Chicken Stak and Beantown Griller, tributes to Atlanta and Boston.

Some fun facts: Super Bowl fans at NRG are expected to eat 30,000 hotdogs, 20,000 bags of peanuts and 7,000 nachos on Sunday.

