Section 326: Fake news…Goodell has no problem with the Patriots

There have been some epic acting performances over the course of modern day cinema. Think Nicholson in The Shining, Deniro in Raging Bull…Dangerfield in Caddyshack (don’t chuckle, he was brilliant).

But the performance put on by NFL superpower Roger Goodell at his annual “State of the NFL” press conference Wednesday in Houston was a piece of truly logic-defying theater. After starting with some mundane, meaningless question from the national media, the Boston boys dug their heels in.

When asked about how the NFL handled the entire Deflategate matter, Goodell deadpanned, “That’s part of our history. We’re comfortable with the process and our decision and we’re focusing on the game [Super Bowl].” Lie #1.

Goodell is so comfortable with the decision in fact, that he refuses to go on any Boston radio stations to talk about, and has only answered questions from media he considers “friendly” or “safe”.

Next question: Did the Deflategate scandal erode the public’s trust in the commissioner’s office and Roger Goodell himself?

“Transparency is important and I understand that not everyone will agree with me.” Lie #2.

Not agreeing is one thing. But taking away a first and fourth round draft pick and a million bucks and suspending a star quarterback for four games transcends the term “disagreement.” Also, as far as transparency is concerned? Is the NFL hiring Ted Welles as an “outside observer” to write a supposedly unbiased report on Deflategate an example of transparency? Lie #3.

The questions kept coming. Goodell again said the courts backed the NFL’s facts in the Deflategate saga.

Lie #4. A lie that was astutely pointed out by CSN’s Tom Curren. The courts only affirmed that Goodell had the authority to hand down whatever punishment he saw fit. The actual merits of the case were not the court’s focus.

Next question: “It appears you have avoided coming to Foxborough since the Deflategate scandal broke two years ago. Why?” Goodell said he hasn’t avoided coming and was simply attending other games, and then doubled down.

“I have no doubt I would be welcomed by the Patriots and that Robert and Jonathan Kraft.” Lie #5…at least the part about being welcomed by the Patriots anyway. Goodell is obviously terrified of coming to New England and has come up with every excuse in the book to avoid Gillette for the past 24 months.

But Goodell’s ultimate Pinnochio moment came a few days earlier, when asked about whether handing Bob Kraft and Tom Brady the Lombardi trophy would create an awkward situation.

“Absolutely not! Not for a second.”

Lie #6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12….

With all due respect Mr. Commissioner…are you kidding? You spent the better part of a year concocting a story that more and more NFL fans are beginning to see through. Your battle with the Patriots and Tom Brady has virtually nothing to do with ball pressure and the “integrity” of the game that you mindlessly continue to preach. The Patriots challenged your authority and your response was to drop the hammer, all facts of the case aside. Now you will gleefully hand them over the Lombardi Trophy and revel in the fact the Pats won the world championship in spite of you? HAHAHAHAHAHHAHA.

So congratulations to you Roger the Overlord. You may have even convinced yourself that the Patriots winning the Super Bowl is cool. No big deal, right? But if you believe that, then I have a lighthouse to sell you just off Route 1 in Foxborough. You should come by sometime soon and check it out.

