Behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, through the eyes of the press

FOXBORO, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — There’s something in the air.

That’s the first thing you notice when you pull up to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Everyone seems happy; there’s an excitement. Literally, everyone you walk by says hello and asks about your day, and you can tell they genuinely care.

I’ve been to Gillette before for a few preseason games, but as the fan who shows up late because I sat in traffic on I-95 for hours, then climbed for what seemed like miles to my seat near the lights - because I’m an underpaid journalist.

This time, I was here with my NEWS CENTER team. I was offered the chance to cover the game from the field, and boy did I jump on it. So this time around, I entered through a back security checkpoint where a dog sniffed my bag, while someone else rifled through it, then made my way around a corner out onto the field.

It looks huge on television; trust me, it’s bigger in person. It’s bigger because of that feeling I described, that sense of excitement. You walk onto the turf and you know: this is cool.

It’s freezing, but whether it’s all the lights, or the adrenaline pumping through my veins, it’s really not that bad. Eventually, my toes go numb, but I don’t even care, I’m soaking it all in. Every second. Every scream from a fan to a member of their team on the turf warming up. Every high five from the fellow Mainers we run into.

As a member of the press, I’m ushered up to a press room, where again, every other member of the media is busy, but friendly.

There’s a wall of windows, with a bar of reporters watching on and furiously typing, hoping to be the first to get that tweet out about Edelman.

We were smart – this isn’t Lee Goldberg’s first rodeo – we got here early to claim a spot close enough to plugs to keep our gear charged up. There’s food. So. Much. Food. Parmesan-crusted chicken; clam cakes; garlic mashed potatoes; sautéed asparagus and greens; and so much more.

I eat like a King, then sit with a view out the window to type.

They tell you not to cheer in the press box, because after all – we are the unbiased media - but, most of the people around me are muttering “Yes!” or nudging each other when something happens in favor of the home team.

Sitting in the press box is like being at your best friend’s house for the game, while their mom keeps shoving plates in your face and telling you to “Eat more,” and “There’s plenty.” At halftime, sandwiches are wheeled out, along with apple crisp a la mode, and cookies that somehow taste like butterscotch, chocolate, and oatmeal sprinkled with cinnamon and love. How do they do it?

This is the lull.

Eventually, we head back out onto the field for a wrap-up. When the players leave, our job picks up again and we bounce back and forth between shots on the goal line, a press conference back inside, and interviews in the locker room.

It’s a lot of work, and only the most seasoned reporters here know all the tricks of the trade to get it all done. (Did I mention I’m here with Lee Goldberg?)

I stop one final time to breathe it all in. My friends back home are all commenting on my photos about how jealous they are.

I know I’m lucky.

For everyone else - every other fan who wishes they could be here - this is for you.

Don’t worry, I ate some of the press box chocolate cake for you too.

-Amanda

