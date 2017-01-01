Jan 1, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells out at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

MIAMI, Florida (NEWS CENTER) -- New England Patriots say 'hi to the bye' with a resounding 35-14 win against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots will not have to rely on the Oakland Raiders to lose after beating the Dolphins. New England has secured home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs after winning Sunday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PIVOTAL PLAYS:

Tom Brady hits Michael Floyd with 14-yard touchdown pass with 2-minutes left in Q1. That's Floyd's first touchdown as a Patriot.

Stephen Gostkowski missing a long yet usually 'makeable' FG attempt to pad the Patriots lead before halftime.

Julian Edelman scores a 77-yard touchdown, with the help of Floyd making a massive block against the Dolphins to extend the Patriots lead to 27-14. That's the longest reception of Edelman's career.

LeGarrette Blount's 1-yard rushing TD extends his RB franchise record and easily places the game out of Miami's reach with 3-minutes left in Q4.

MIAMI DOLPHINS PIVOTAL PLAYS:

Matt Moore's 8-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry puts the Dolphins on the board just before halftime, making it a 20-7 game.

Kenny Stills' 25-yard pass from Matt Moore keeps the Dolphins offense alive with 6-minutes left in Q3.

Copyright 2016 WCSH