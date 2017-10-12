Ezekiel Elliott loses in appeals court; clearing way for suspension

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has vacated a Texas judge’s injunction in the Ezekiel Elliott case, meaning the Cowboys running back’s suspension is set to take effect immediately.

Elliott’s camp, however, is likely to file another temporary restraining order in a New York court to once again fight the six-game span that stems from domestic violence allegations made against him in Ohio last year.

Thursday's ruling came down ahead of the Cowboys' bye week, giving him ample time to restart the legal fight. Dallas next plays Oct. 22 in San Francisco.

Last month, the NFL requested an emergency stay of a judge’s injunction that allowed Elliott to play indefinitely, saying the court didn’t have subject matter jurisdiction to make the decision.

The appeals court ruled that Elliott and the NFLPA had not exhausted all available options when it asked for the preliminary injunction in a Texas court before the league ruled on Elliott's suspension.

Two weeks ago, the league sought to throw out Elliott’s entire lawsuit to restore the six-game suspension.

A three-judge panel heard arguments on the case on Oct. 2. No decision was made, but both sides had agreed to an expedited decision.

Elliott was not present at that hearing.

The six-game suspension was handed down in August after a 13-month investigation into an alleged string of domestic violence incidents in Columbus, Ohio the week of Elliott's 21st birthday.

