NEWS CENTER hits the ice for Frozen Fenway Media Game

(NEWS CENTER) -- Before the 2017 Frozen Fenway festivities officially get underway in Boston, the New England media was invited to hit the ice for the #FrozenFenway Media Game.

NEWS CENTER's Todd Gutner and Johnny Mehler faced-off on opposite teams in some rainy, less-than-ideal conditions.

For those keeping score, Mehler's team (Blue) captained by WEEI's Rob Bradford beat Gutner's team (White) led by captain Tom Caron of NESN.

The Bowdoin women's hockey team will play at Fenway Park on January 12th and then two days later the University of Maine men's hockey team will battle UConn on that same rink.

