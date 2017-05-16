Celtics land No. 1 pick, followed by Lakers, 76ers

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Stephen Pagliuca of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo after drawing the #1 pick during the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery at the New York Hilton in New York, New York. (Photo: Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

(USA TODAY Sports) — The 2017 NBA draft lottery — an annual event used to determine the first 14 picks of the draft — has come and gone, and the Boston Celtics — who had the highest chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick thanks to a 2013 trade with the Brooklyn Nets — came out on top.

The Los Angeles Lakers finished second, while the Philadelphia 76ers finished third.

This is the third straight year and just the seventh time in lottery history that the team with the highest odds won the top pick.

The Celtics, who finished the regular season with the top seed in the Eastern Conference and begin their conference finals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, can be considered huge winners. Not only are they one of four teams left standing in the playoffs, but they'll have first dibs in a strong draft class headlined by point guards Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball.

The Lakers were able to breathe a sigh of relief as well, as they would have been forced to give their pick to Philadelphia had it not fallen in the top three. Now, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka can take the next step in the rebuilding process.

The Sacramento Kings also landed in a favorable spot. Although they were forced to swap their No. 3 pick with Philadelphia, they own two top-10 picks (No. 5 and No. 10) for the first time in franchise history.

"We are pleased with the outcome tonight and excited to have secured two top 10 picks in a very strong draft," Kings general manager Vlade Divac said in a statement. "We’re in a great position to improve our team and we look forward to the draft this summer."

The full results are below.

Results

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn)

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento)

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia)

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

Pre-lottery odds

1. Boston (via Brooklyn) 25%

2. Phoenix 19.9%

3. *L.A. Lakers 15.6%

4. Philadelphia 11.9%

5. Orlando 8.8%

6. Minnesota 5.3%

7. New York 5.3%

8. *Sacramento 2.8%

9. Dallas 1.7%

10. *New Orleans 1.1%

11. Charlotte 0.8%

12. Detroit 0.7%

13. Denver 0.6%

14. Miami 0.5%

* = picks affected by trades

