Celtics' Isaiah Thomas fined $25K for yelling at fan

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas dribbles past Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat during the second quarter in Game 4. (Photo: Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports)

(USA TODAY/Jeff Zillgitt) — The NBA on Wednesday fined Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan," during Game 3 in Washington.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe made the announcement in a news release.

Things got a little heated last night at the game from the bench as well. All 5'7 (5'9 my ass) of Isaiah Thomas told this disrespectful fan, I will fuck you up and you know that.....lol 😂😂 A post shared by 🏀Sport & Travel Explorist✈️ (@thesportytraveler) on May 5, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

The incident was recorded by a fan sitting behind the Celtics’ bench and posted to an Instagram account. It appears that Thomas used profane language and challenged a heckling fan to meet him behind the bench.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston.

