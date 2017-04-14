Nader named Rookie of the Year

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Maine dentist gets license back after complaints
-
Recap: Sanborn released on bail
-
All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls
-
What's the Mother of All Bombs?
-
Police investigating accidental Instagram live shooting
-
Official family statement on the death of Tom Johnston released
-
NOW: Waterhouse field closes
-
A different kind of coyote
-
Could implants help opioid addiction?
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Ex-Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez acquitted in…Apr 14, 2017, 3:22 p.m.
-
N.H. fire department rescues dog from icy watersApr 14, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Man convicted in 1989 Portland murder out on bailApr 13, 2017, 12:42 p.m.