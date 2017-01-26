MPA Football Committee approves five-class system, will be voted on in April

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine high school football could be adding a fifth class as early as next season.

On Thursday, the MPA Football Committee approved a five-class system: A, B, C, D and E.

Class E would be a developmental class that would not play for a state championship at the end of the season.

The Classification Committee will vote on the five-class system in April.

Camden Hills, Boothbay, Sacopee Valley, Telstar and Maranacook would play in the new Class E. Old Orchard Beach has also expressed interest in possibly joining that class.

Other schools will have time to decide on where its football team should play.

Copyright 2016 WCSH