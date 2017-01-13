O Captain! My Captain! Mainers meet Jason Varitek

BOSTON, MA - MAY 20: Former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek waves during a Red Sox Hall of Fame Class of 2016 ceremony before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians on May 20, 2016 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Adam Glanzman, Custom)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Captain on deck!

Red Sox fans owe Jason Varitek a debt of gratitude for his role in breaking an 86-year championship drought as catcher and team captain. Mainers can thank him in person when he visits South Portland on Friday night for the 2017 Portland Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner and Silent Auction.

The annual dinner helps build excitement for the Sea Dogs during their off season. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. Having Jason Varitek's name on the program is a huge draw. Before retiring in 2011, he wowed the Fenway faithful with career statistics including 193 HR, 757 RBI and three All-Star appearances.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Sable Oaks Marriott. But unless you already have tickets, the event is sold out.

Copyright 2016 WCSH