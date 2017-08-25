MLB Players Weekend: Boston Red Sox nicknames

(Photo: Twitter/@RedSox)

(USA TODAY Sports) — Meet Benny, Mookie, and JBJ - the familiar yet revamped members of the outfield mantra "Win. Dance. Repeat."

Those are just some of the Boston Red Sox's nicknames.

From Aug. 25-27, major league players will wear customized jerseys - many with nicknames - in celebration of MLB Players Weekend.

Here's the full list of Red Sox players' nicknames:

• Fernando Abad ... Nandito

• Matt Barnes ... Barnacles

• Andrew Benintendi ... Benny

• Mookie Betts ... Mookie

• Xander Bogaerts ... X

• Blaine Boyer ... Grande Rojo

• Jackie Bradley Jr. ... JBJ

• Rajai Davis ... Raj

• Rafael Devers ... Carlíta

• Doug Fister ... Fist

• Heath Hembree ... Heater

• Brock Holt ... Brock Star

• Joe Kelly ... JK

• Craig Kimbrel ... Dirty Craig

• Sandy Leon ... Noah

• Mitch Moreland ... 2-Bags

• Eduardo Nunez ... Nunie

• Dustin Pedroia ... Laser Show

• Drew Pomeranz ... Big Smooth

• Rick Porcello ... Veintidós

• David Price ... Astro's Dad

• Hanley Ramirez ... El Trecé

• Addison Reed ... Reeder

• Eduardo Rodriguez ... El Gualo

• Robbie Ross Jr. ... Lawnmower

• Josh Rutledge ... Rutty

• Chris Sale ... Stickman

• Robby Scott ... Bob O

• Carson Smith ... Smitty

• Ben Taylor ... Taylor

• Tyler Thornburg ... Thorny

• Christian Vazquez ... Colo

• Brandon Workman ... Workman

• Chris Young ... CY

