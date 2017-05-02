Fenway trash talk crosses line into racial slurs

Adam Jones celebrates with his Orioles teammates after a 5-2 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 1, 2017 in Boston (Photo by Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Orioles center fielder Adam Jones says he was taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park during Baltimore's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Jones, who is black, says someone in the crowd threw a bag of peanuts at him Monday night. He says he has been the subject of racist heckling in Boston's ballpark before, but this was one of the worst cases of fan abuse he has heard in his 12-year career, according to USA Today Sports.

The five-time All-Star says he was "called the N-word a handful of times" in quotes reported by USA Today Sports and The Boston Globe.

USA Today Sports reported that Red Sox officials confirmed that a fan threw a bag of peanuts at Jones and was ejected from the stadium.

