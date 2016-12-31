MLB Mainer shows young players the ropes

Young Maine baseball players get help from locally raised pro, Ryan Flaherty. (Photo: WCSH)

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Some possible future baseball stars got a chance to play with a pro from Maine Saturday during a youth clinic at the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham.

Ryan Flaherty plays for the Baltimore Oriels. The Portland native and other USM baseball players gave pointers to and ran drills with young players grades three to 12 at the clinic hosted by none other than his dad, Head Basball Coach Ed Flaherty. The younger Flaherty was a star player at Deering High School in Portland as a teenager and played All-American at Vanderbilt University in 2008. However, according to his dad, natural talent isn't the only contributor to his son's success.

"Ryan did fairly well, it got him to Vanderbilt University, which is where his whole world opened up to the Major Leagues, " said Coach Flaherty. "Hopefully it hits home for some of those kids."

For Ryan Flaherty, this clinic is a homecoming.

"Out of all the stuff I do, I think this is the most meaningful one; It's my dad's program, and two, this is the building where I basically learned how to play," he said while standing inside the Costello Sports Complex Field House. "It's cool to come back here and see young kids from Maine just trying to get better at baseball."

Ryan Flaherty will head to Florida in about two weeks time to begin preparing for the 2017 MLB season with the Oriels. Until then, he says he's enjoying the snow here in Maine.

