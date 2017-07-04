Maine track athletes getting national attention, connected by 'home'

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The state of Maine has always been well represented nationally when it comes to the sport of track and field, and a pair of young athletes are carrying that torch with the hopes of someday carrying an Olympic one.

Isaiah Harris, who went to Lewiston High School, is going into his junior year at Penn State. Kate Hall from Lake Region High School goes to the University of Georgia.

Harris is an 800-meter specialist who just qualified for the world championships in London, while Hall just won an NCAA national title in the long jump.

Both are very much in the conversation when the 2020 Olympic Games get mentioned. Not bad for two kids from Maine who are always cheering each other on.

