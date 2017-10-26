Mainer Butterfield hired by the Cubs

(NEWS CENTER) -- Mainer and third base coach Brian Butterfield is leaving the Red Sox organization for a job with the Chicago Cubs. Chicago announced the move on Thursday.
Butterfield grew up in Orono and spent the last five seasons with the Sox. He has 21 years of coaching experience in the big leagues.
Butterfield is not alone in his move. Hitting coach Chili Davis is also leaving Boston to heading to the Cubs.
