Maine stays alive in Little League regionals

BRISTOL, Conn. (NEWS CENTER) — Maine’s Little League champions are still alive in the New England regional tournament.
The kids from South Portland rallied from a two run deficit to squeak past Rhode Island 3-2.
Nolan Hobbs led the team with three hits and a run batted in. Andrew Heffernan stuck out seven and Aiden Lee came in to get the final five outs to pick up the win.
Maine is now 2-1 in the double elimination tournament. They have tomorrow off before taking on Vermont on Thursday. Maine needs two more wins to advance to the New England championship game.
