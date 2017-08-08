Maine stays alive in Little League regionals

WESTBROOK, ME - JULY 27: Nolan Hobbs of South Portland pitches against Lewiston in the Little League state championship game Thursday, July 27, 2017. (Photo: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Conn. (NEWS CENTER) — Maine’s Little League champions are still alive in the New England regional tournament.

The kids from South Portland rallied from a two run deficit to squeak past Rhode Island 3-2.

Nolan Hobbs led the team with three hits and a run batted in. Andrew Heffernan stuck out seven and Aiden Lee came in to get the final five outs to pick up the win.

Maine is now 2-1 in the double elimination tournament. They have tomorrow off before taking on Vermont on Thursday. Maine needs two more wins to advance to the New England championship game.

