Maine men's hockey sweeps UMass home-and-home series with 2-1 win

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

The University of Maine men's hockey team defeated the University of Massachusetts 2-1 Saturday night at Alfond Arena to complete a sweep of the home-and-home series against the Minutemen.

Senior Blaine Byron struck first burying his own rebound 15:14 into the first period.

Rob Michel blasted a shot from the right circle in the second frame off Reynard's glove and into the back of the net.

At the 10:49 mark of the period, Jake Horton from UMass cut the Black Bears' lead to one. Leaving the box from his penalty, the puck found its way to Horton's stick and beat McGovern high to the short side.

The Black Bears would hold onto the lead in the third period end finish the game with a score of 2-1.

Maine now looks to Hockey East opponent Providence College as the Black Bears hit the road for another Hockey East series.

Copyright 2016 WCSH