Maine man helping Patriots prep for playoffs

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 6:34 PM. EST January 11, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- As the Patriots prepare for the playoffs, a man from Maine is playing an important role in getting the team ready. Trevor Bates who went to Westbrook High School and U-Maine, is a multi-time practice squad player of the week for New England this season. Bates said in the locker room on Wednesday "When I see our offense execute a play against another defense and I know we helped prep them for that, it's a great feeling"  NEWS CENTER will be following Bates and the Patriots every step of the way in the teams "Drive For Five" Super Bowl titles. 

