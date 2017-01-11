Maine man helping Patriots prep for playoffs

(NEWS CENTER)-- As the Patriots prepare for the playoffs, a man from Maine is playing an important role in getting the team ready. Trevor Bates who went to Westbrook High School and U-Maine, is a multi-time practice squad player of the week for New England this season. Bates said in the locker room on Wednesday "When I see our offense execute a play against another defense and I know we helped prep them for that, it's a great feeling" NEWS CENTER will be following Bates and the Patriots every step of the way in the teams "Drive For Five" Super Bowl titles.
