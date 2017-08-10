Maine wins again, now two games away from Williamsport

Nolan Hobbs (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRISTOL, Conn. (NEWS CENTER) — The dream of becoming New England’s Little League champions is still real for a gritty group of kids from South Portland.

The boys representing Maine knocked Vermont out of the tournament with an 8-5 win in Bristol, Connecticut, on Thursday afternoon.

South Portland broke the game open with four runs in the second inning including back to back home runs by Nolan Hobbs and Richard Gilboy.

Aiden "Squishy" Lee gutted out the win on the mound for Maine. With Lee pitching, Coach Jim Poole was able to save his two best pitchers, Hobbs and Andrew Heffernan for the next two games.

To win the tournament, Maine has to win those two games against New Hampshire and Connecticut. If they succeed, the kids from South Portland will be going the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

