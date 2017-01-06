Maine hockey team to head to Ireland in 2017

ORONO, Maine -- The University of Maine men's ice hockey program will compete in the 2017 Northern Irish Connections Friendship Four Tournament to be held in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as announced earlier today at Boston's historic Fenway Park. The tournament will be held over the American Thanksgiving weekend.

"The University of Maine Men's Ice Hockey team is grateful and honored to have the opportunity to participate in the Friendship Four in Belfast," said head coach Red Gendron. "The opportunity to compete in Ireland, to experience the city of Belfast, it's people, and it's culture will be an unforgettable and profound experience for us all."

The Black Bears will be joined in 2017 by RPI, Colgate and Providence. Maine and Providence will meet on Nov. 24 with the winner advancing to take on either RPI or Colgate the following night for a chance to win the 2017 Belpot Trophy.

"Having been part of the first two Friendship Four events, I am thrilled with this news and what it means to be athletes and coaches who will be the primary beneficiaries," said Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertana. "Our hosts have done a tremendous job launching this event and the schools who have played to date have delivered the best of NCAA ice hockey to the people of Belfast."

The teams will square off at The SSE Arena, home of the Belfast Giants, a professional team that competes within the Elite Ice Hockey League. The arena has hosted the Friendship Four Tournament since 2015.

Additionally, the teams will take part in cultural experiences, including visiting with youth groups and exploring the deep history of Northern Ireland.

Last year's iteration of the tournament was an international success, seen on television across North America and Europe, and attended by over 20,000 spectators. The 2015 event, part of Boston and Belfast's sister cities project, marked hte first time that NCAA college hockey was played outside of North America.

Tickets and more information will be available at a later date.



