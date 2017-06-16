Maine gets its own boxing/MMA megafight on Saturday in Lewiston

Russell Lamour Jr. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Recent years have seen more and more MMA fighters and boxers transition between the two sports. For some time now, rumors have swirled over a potential meeting of boxing mega-star Floyd Mayweather and reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Conor McGregor.

The fight was confirmed this week and it will undoubtedly be one of the highest-ever grossing matchups financially.

Maine fight fans will get their own superfight on Saturday, June 17 in Lewiston when Russell "The Haitian Sensation" Lamour, Jr. (15-2, 7 KOs - boxing record) meets Bruce "Pretty Boy" Boyington (14-9 - MMA record) in a six-round middleweight boxing match.

It will be the boxing headliner of a hybrid MMA and boxing event presented by New England Fights (NEF) at the venerable Androscoggin Bank Colisee.



