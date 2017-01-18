Maine football kicks off 2017 season at UNH

University of Maine Black Bear Football (NCAA FCS/Colonial Athletic Association) (Photo: WCSH)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine football team has announced its 2017 schedule which kicks off with a season-opening matchup at New Hampshire on Saturday, Sept. 2. It will be the first-time in 25 years (1992) that the two Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and border rivals will open the season against each other.

In Coach Harasymiak's second season at the helm, the Black Bears will host five home games. During the 2016 season, Maine set numerous attendance records including: total attendance, average attendance and a single-game high when it welcomed 10,443 Black Bear fans to the homecoming game against UAlbany.

Maine will host Bryant on Saturday, Sept. 9 in its home opener. Following the bye week, Maine will begin a three-game road trip, starting with a trip to meet the defending Football Championship Subdivison (FCS) national champion James Madison Dukes on Sept. 23.

The first of two Football Bowl Subdivision games for the Black Bears will take place on Sept. 30 when Maine heads to Orlando to play the University of Central Florida. Central Florida, of the American Conference, is coming off a 6-7 season which ended with a 31-13 loss to Arkansas St. in the Autonation Cure Bowl. It will be the third meeting between the two teams with UCF with previous meetings coming in 1994 and 1995.

Maine will close the road trip with a visit to Villanova on Oct. 7. In 2016, the Wildcats finished 9-4 after earning a trip to the NCAA Second Round.

The Black Bears return to Alfond Stadium to host Rhode Island on homecoming weekend (Oct. 14). Maine will be playing its 96th game against Rhode Island and have won 10-straight against the Rams.

Maine returns to the road on Oct. 21 as it looks to make it three-straight wins over UAlbany.

Following the meeting with the Great Danes, Maine returns home for a pair of contests at Alfond Stadium. The Black Bears will host William & Mary on Oct. 28 before taking on Delaware on Nov. 4. Maine defeated both teams on the road a year ago.

The second of two FBS contests takes place on Nov. 11 when Maine travels to historic Fenway Park to meet UMass. Maine, which will be making its first appearance at Fenway Park for a football game, looks for its second-straight win over UMass after besting the Minutemen 24-14 back in 2013 at Gillette Stadium in the program's second-ever win over an FBS opponent.

The Black Bears close out the 2017 regular season at home on Nov. 18 when it meets Stony Brook. Maine holds a 4-2 advantage in its all-time series with the Seawolves and have won each of the past two contests.



2017 UMaine Football Schedule

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 2 at New Hampshire*

Sept. 9 BRYANT

Sept. 23 at James Madison*

Sept. 30 at Central Florida

Oct. 7 at Villanova*

Oct. 14 RHODE ISLAND*

Oct. 21 at UAlbany*

Oct. 28 WILLIAM & MARY*

Nov. 4 DELAWARE*

Nov. 11 vs. UMass^

Nov. 18 STONY BROOK*

Home games in CAPS

* - Denotes CAA contest

^ - Game to be played at Fenway Park

