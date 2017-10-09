BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine fans were among those to flock to Fenway to cheer on the Red Sox as they played for their lives in Game 4 of the ALDS. The outcome wasn't what fans were hoping for, but being a part of the Red Sox postseason run was what many said was most important.

"We took the train down," says Mike Arsenault of Old Orchard Beach, who attended the game with his Dad. "It's my first playoff game, so it’s really big to come here."

The Red Sox lost to the Astros 5-4 in Game 4, ending their season. Houston advances to the ALCS.

