Mad Ants complete comeback against Red Claws to force game three

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It will all come down to Wednesday night when the Maine Red Claws meet the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in a decisive game three at the Portland Expo.

Everything was going the Red Claws' way through the first three quarters. Guerschon Yabusele provided and instant spark off the bench in his Expo debut, finishing the night with 18 points.

He wasn't the only Celtics draft pick in double digits. Jordan Mickey, who scored the first six points of the game for Maine, notched a game-high 27 points.

Demetrius Jackson pitched in with 15 points as well.

The Red Claws had the Expo fired up when it turned things into an apparent dunk contest led by Jalen Jones, who scored 18 points.

In the 4th quarter, the Mad Ants started a furious comeback and even tied the game late despite being down double-digits.

Inside the final minute, the Mad Ants went to the free throw line down two points and hit both to take a one-point lead.

With 12 seconds left, Jackson attempted to hit the game winner from the baseline but it was off the front of the rim and no good.

With a 111-110 win, the Mad Ants evened the series up at one game a piece.

The third and deciding game three will be Wednesday night at 7:00 PM back at the Expo.

