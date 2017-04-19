Local wrestlers learning technique, culture from athletes from Bulgaria

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland Youth Wrestling Club is hosting a special group of training partners this week.

Last year, members of the wrestling club traveled to Bulgaria as part of its first ever Wrestling and Cultural Exchange Program trip.

It was so successful, that they program continued and brought athletes from Bulgaria to the United States.

The Exchange will culminate with a wrestling match between the Bulgarian and Maine teams Sunday, April 23 at 2PM in the Portland High School gym.

You can find more information on the meet, which will help fund the Wrestling and Cultural Exchange Program, by clicking here.

