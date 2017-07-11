Live stream: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor press conference in Los Angeles

(USA TODAY Sports) — In just a little over six weeks, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally step in the ring in Las Vegas.
*WARNING: Graphic Language*
But before that, the two world-class fighters will embark on a worldwide promotional tour this week, starting Tuesday in Los Angeles.
The tour continues Wednesday in Toronto, Thursday in Brooklyn and concludes Friday in London.
