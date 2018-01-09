Lineman awards are a very big honor befitting very big guys

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After all of the hits that linemen have taken throughout the football season, the Gaziano Awards let them take a much-deserved bow.
The awards are handed out each year to honor Maine's top senior players at the lineman position on both offensive and defense. The name on the award is a tribute to accomplished football player and businessman Frank Gaziano. He founded South Portland-based National Distributors. The company contributes thousands of dollars in prize money each year to the winners.
Six finalists for the awards learned about their selection on Tuesday morning.
DEFENSE
- Michael Lunny, Sanford High School
- Aidan Parmenter, Leavitt Area High School
- Arlo Pike, Bonny Eagle High School
OFFENSE
- Cole Hoffman, Kennebunk High School
- Zachary Klein, Bonny Eagle High School
- Sean McCormack-Kuhman, Wells High School
The Gaziano Awards will be handed out at a luncheon ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, January 27.
