Lewiston's McGraw among Maine coaches honored with national award

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine has some outstanding coaches, and a few of them are up for a national honor.

U.S. Cellular announced the Final 15 coaches in its Most Valuable Coach program, and three of the finalists are from Maine.

Mike McGraw of Lewiston High School is one of the finalists. He received a check for $5,000 Tuesday for making it to the top 15. The other Maine coaches are Luis Ayala from Foxcroft Academy, who is currently in first in the voting, and James Danala from Mount Abram Regional High school. The grand prize winner gets $50,000 for his or her school. To vote, click this link: TheMostValuableCoach.com

© 2017 WCSH-TV