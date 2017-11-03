La Russa adds his baseball IQ to Fenway brain trust

Inductee Tony La Russa gives his speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 27, 2014 (Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have hired Tony La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.



The Red Sox announced the hiring Thursday. In his new role, he'll work under Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in all areas of baseball operations, including player development and consultation with the major and minor league staffs.



La Russa served the past four seasons as the Arizona Diamondbacks chief baseball analyst, advising Arizona's baseball operations department.

Manager Tony La Russa of the St. Louis Cardinals greets his team prior to playing against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the MLB World Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Oct. 19, 2011 (Photo: Paul Sancya/Getty Images)

The 73-year-old ranks third on baseball's all-time managerial list, compiling a 2,728-2,365 record in 33 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and St. Louis.



He won three World Series titles and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

