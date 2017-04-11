Jay Leach steps down as UMaine men's ice hockey assistant coach

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After spending a combined seven seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Maine, Jay Leach is stepping away from the men's hockey program.
Leach spent the past three season's as a member of Red Gendron's staff. He also spent four years with the late Sean Walsh as his assistant coach.
A source says that Alfie Michaud, the team's volunteer goaltending coach, could be a possible replacement for Leach.
