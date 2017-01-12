WCSH
HS Basketball: Thursday scores/highlights

WCSH 8:57 PM. EST January 12, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Here are the scores from Thursday night's basketball games:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Community 24, Van Buren District 22

Gardiner Area 57, Cony 31

Islesboro Central 47, Greater Portland Christian 42

Mount View 56, Belfast Area 41

Nokomis Regional 62, Skowhegan Area 48

North Yarmouth Academy 65, Gould (Arthur R) 41

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 65, Leavitt Area 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brunswick 61, Morse 27

Ellsworth 29, Orono 21

Greater Portland Christian 46, Islesboro Central 27

Hodgdon 40, South Aroostook Community 24

Lewiston 51, Mt. Ararat 27

Shead 62, East Grand (GHC) 40

South Portland 47, The Maine Girls' Academy 34

Stearns 102, Lee Academy 12

Washburn District 71, Limestone Community 40

Windham 44, Massabesic 39

*Courtesy: The Associated Press

