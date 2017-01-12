HS Basketball: Thursday scores/highlights

(NEWS CENTER) -- Here are the scores from Thursday night's basketball games:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashland Community 24, Van Buren District 22
Gardiner Area 57, Cony 31
Islesboro Central 47, Greater Portland Christian 42
Mount View 56, Belfast Area 41
Nokomis Regional 62, Skowhegan Area 48
North Yarmouth Academy 65, Gould (Arthur R) 41
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 65, Leavitt Area 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 61, Morse 27
Ellsworth 29, Orono 21
Greater Portland Christian 46, Islesboro Central 27
Hodgdon 40, South Aroostook Community 24
Lewiston 51, Mt. Ararat 27
Shead 62, East Grand (GHC) 40
South Portland 47, The Maine Girls' Academy 34
Stearns 102, Lee Academy 12
Washburn District 71, Limestone Community 40
Windham 44, Massabesic 39
