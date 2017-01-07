WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

HS basketball scoreboard: Saturday, January 7

WCSH 6:33 PM. EST January 07, 2017

NEWS CENTER -- Here is a complete list of high school scores for boys and girls basketball. 

 

 

BOYS:

Belfast Area 62, Maine Central Institute 42

Central 59, Presque Isle 44
 
Fort Fairfield 65, Limestone Community 33
 
Houlton Christian Academy 67, Katahdin 57
 
Islesboro Central 52, Highview Christian Academy 29
 
Machias 56, East Grand (GHC) 24
 
Rangeley Lakes Regional 55, Vinalhaven 53
 
Sumner Memorial 72, Jonesport-Beals 52
 
Temple Academy 56, North Haven Community 23
 
Waynflete 57, Old Orchard Beach 39
 
GIRLS:
 
East Grand (GHC) 44, Machias 14
 
George Stevens 75, Lee Academy 14
 
Highview Christian Academy 45, Islesboro Central 28
 
Jonesport-Beals 39, Sumner Memorial 34
 
Maine Central Institute 61, Belfast Area 31
 
Mountain Valley 51, Hall-Dale 16
 
Narraguagus 50, Calais 41
 
Old Orchard Beach 46, Waynflete 30
 
Rangeley Lakes Regional 44, Vinalhaven 39
 
Shead 48, Fort Kent Community 35
 
York 63, Wells 42
 
Courtsey: The Associated Press

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories