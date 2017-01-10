HS Basketball: Scoreboard and highlights

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was a crazy night in high school basketball action. We are officially at the halfway point of the season. Here are the scores from Tuesday night's games:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashland Community 56, East Grand (GHC) 41
Belfast Area 76, Nokomis Regional 67
Brunswick 58, Camden Hills Regional 43
Bucksport 59, Sumner Memorial 58
Calais 51, Narraguagus 50
Cape Elizabeth 48, York 42, 2OT
Carrabec 66, Dirigo 60
Central 58, Foxcroft Academy 49
Cony 59, Hampden Academy 55
Deer Isle-Stonington 54, Searsport District 46
Dexter Regional 42, Penquis Valley 29
Erskine Academy 43, Waterville Senior 38
Gardiner Area 69, Leavitt Area 58
Gray-New Gloucester 55, Fryeburg Academy 48
Greely 82, Yarmouth 74
Hodgdon 57, Houlton Christian Academy 47
Maranacook Community 50, Mount View 49
Medomak Valley 59, Lincoln Academy 48
North Yarmouth Academy 52, Buckfield 28
Oak Hill 65, Mountain Valley 57
Oceanside (Coop) 51, Maine Central Institute 49
Old Orchard Beach 57, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 54
Penobscot Valley 41, Stearns 33
Portland 67, Scarborough 38
Richmond 76, Valley 68
Skowhegan Area 65, Brewer 59
South Aroostook Community 70, Katahdin 37
Thornton Academy 61, Gorham 40
Washburn District 57, Van Buren District 41
Waynflete 57, Greater Portland Christian 29
Wells 70, Kennebunk 36
Westbrook 56, Biddeford 53
Winslow 61, Lawrence 53, 2OT
Winthrop 52, Madison Area Memorial 38
Wiscasset 57, Lisbon 47
Woodland 49, Shead 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sacopee Valley vs. Freeport, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonny Eagle 58, Massabesic 29
Boothbay Region 50, Hall-Dale 22
Brunswick 60, Camden Hills Regional 39
Deering 56, Windham 30
Dirigo 33, Carrabec 19
East Grand (GHC) 45, Ashland Community 42
Edward Little 41, Lewiston 24
Gardiner Area 58, Leavitt Area 31
Gorham 60, Thornton Academy 52
Gray-New Gloucester 53, Fryeburg Academy 25
Greely 65, Yarmouth 41
Hampden Academy 71, Cony 39
Lincoln Academy 52, Medomak Valley 48
Lisbon 36, Wiscasset 25
Maine Central Institute 43, Oceanside (Coop) 40
Monmouth Academy 53, Mt. Abram 23
Mount Desert Island 56, Old Town 13
Nokomis Regional 55, Belfast Area 17
North Yarmouth Academy 62, Buckfield 30
Presque Isle 76, Caribou 46
Richmond 31, Valley 23
Sanford 50, Noble 38
Skowhegan Area 61, Brewer 37
The Maine Girls' Academy 46, Marshwood 41
Washburn District 56, Van Buren District 21
Waterville Senior 41, Erskine Academy 27
Wells 41, Kennebunk 38
Westbrook 50, Biddeford 41
Winslow 40, Lawrence 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Freeport vs. Sacopee Valley, ppd. to Jan 11.
