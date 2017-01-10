HS Basketball: Scoreboard and highlights

5th Quarter Basketball (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was a crazy night in high school basketball action. We are officially at the halfway point of the season. Here are the scores from Tuesday night's games:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Community 56, East Grand (GHC) 41



Belfast Area 76, Nokomis Regional 67



Brunswick 58, Camden Hills Regional 43



Bucksport 59, Sumner Memorial 58



Calais 51, Narraguagus 50



Cape Elizabeth 48, York 42, 2OT



Carrabec 66, Dirigo 60



Central 58, Foxcroft Academy 49



Cony 59, Hampden Academy 55



Deer Isle-Stonington 54, Searsport District 46



Dexter Regional 42, Penquis Valley 29



Erskine Academy 43, Waterville Senior 38



Gardiner Area 69, Leavitt Area 58



Gray-New Gloucester 55, Fryeburg Academy 48



Greely 82, Yarmouth 74



Hodgdon 57, Houlton Christian Academy 47



Maranacook Community 50, Mount View 49



Medomak Valley 59, Lincoln Academy 48



North Yarmouth Academy 52, Buckfield 28



Oak Hill 65, Mountain Valley 57



Oceanside (Coop) 51, Maine Central Institute 49



Old Orchard Beach 57, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 54



Penobscot Valley 41, Stearns 33



Portland 67, Scarborough 38



Richmond 76, Valley 68



Skowhegan Area 65, Brewer 59



South Aroostook Community 70, Katahdin 37



Thornton Academy 61, Gorham 40



Washburn District 57, Van Buren District 41



Waynflete 57, Greater Portland Christian 29



Wells 70, Kennebunk 36



Westbrook 56, Biddeford 53



Winslow 61, Lawrence 53, 2OT



Winthrop 52, Madison Area Memorial 38



Wiscasset 57, Lisbon 47



Woodland 49, Shead 46



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sacopee Valley vs. Freeport, ppd.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle 58, Massabesic 29



Boothbay Region 50, Hall-Dale 22



Brunswick 60, Camden Hills Regional 39



Deering 56, Windham 30



Dirigo 33, Carrabec 19



East Grand (GHC) 45, Ashland Community 42



Edward Little 41, Lewiston 24



Gardiner Area 58, Leavitt Area 31



Gorham 60, Thornton Academy 52



Gray-New Gloucester 53, Fryeburg Academy 25



Greely 65, Yarmouth 41



Hampden Academy 71, Cony 39



Lincoln Academy 52, Medomak Valley 48



Lisbon 36, Wiscasset 25



Maine Central Institute 43, Oceanside (Coop) 40



Monmouth Academy 53, Mt. Abram 23



Mount Desert Island 56, Old Town 13



Nokomis Regional 55, Belfast Area 17



North Yarmouth Academy 62, Buckfield 30



Presque Isle 76, Caribou 46



Richmond 31, Valley 23



Sanford 50, Noble 38



Skowhegan Area 61, Brewer 37



The Maine Girls' Academy 46, Marshwood 41



Washburn District 56, Van Buren District 21



Waterville Senior 41, Erskine Academy 27



Wells 41, Kennebunk 38



Westbrook 50, Biddeford 41



Winslow 40, Lawrence 31



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Freeport vs. Sacopee Valley, ppd. to Jan 11.

*Courtesy: The Associated Press

