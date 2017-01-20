HS basketball highlights/scores: Friday, January 20th

(NEWS CENTER)--
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Bangor Christian 63, Schenck 59
Bonny Eagle 56, Gorham 42
Camden Hills Regional 44, Morse 43
Cape Elizabeth 57, Kennebunk 47
Cony 71, Mt. Blue 54
Deering 79, Massabesic 50
Easton 80, Wisdom 60
Edward Little 63, Brunswick 49
Falmouth 45, Waynflete 32
Forest Hills Consolidated 66, Highview Christian Academy 18
Fort Kent Community 74, Madawaska 26
Fryeburg Academy 42, Freeport 39
Gardiner Area 57, Maranacook Community 51
George Stevens 89, Searsport District 40
Gray-New Gloucester 72, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 54
Greely 61, York 42
Greenville 46, Piscataquis Community 36
Hampden Academy 51, Messalonskee 49
Houlton 54, John Bapst Memorial 40
Leavitt Area 63, Mt. Ararat 57
Lincoln Academy 72, Winslow 61
Maine Central Institute 59, Belfast Area 56
Medomak Valley 60, Erskine Academy 47
Mount Desert Island 44, Central 39
Mount View 65, Nokomis Regional 55
Oceanside (Coop) 66, Waterville Senior 37
Old Orchard Beach 57, Gould (Arthur R) 51
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 60, Lewiston 58
Portland 47, Cheverus 43
Sanford 69, Biddeford 62
Scarborough 59, Noble 54
Skowhegan Area 57, Lawrence 35
South Portland 67, Thornton Academy 57
Valley 74, Rangeley Lakes Regional 30
Wells 61, Lake Region 50
Westbrook 62, Marshwood 39
Yarmouth 64, Poland Regional/Whittier 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Bangor 51, Brewer 33
Bonny Eagle 71, Biddeford 30
Bucksport 62, Lee Academy 18
Camden Hills Regional 60, Morse 38
Cheverus 50, Windham 35
Dexter Regional 45, Schenck 18
Easton 58, Wisdom 15
Edward Little 44, Brunswick 41
Forest Hills Consolidated 57, Highview Christian Academy 33
Fort Kent Community 47, Madawaska 46
Freeport 52, Fryeburg Academy 40
Gardiner Area 58, Maranacook Community 23
Gorham 50, Deering 23
Gray-New Gloucester 55, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 26
Greely 58, York 54
Hebron Academy 44, Gould (Arthur R) 36
John Bapst Memorial 56, Orono 39
Katahdin 33, Penquis Valley 30
Kennebunk 40, Cape Elizabeth 26
Lawrence 46, Skowhegan Area 38
Leavitt Area 41, Mt. Ararat 35
Lincoln Academy 49, Winslow 39
Maine Central Institute 64, Belfast Area 24
Marshwood 53, Westbrook 34
Massabesic 37, Sanford 32
Messalonskee 56, Hampden Academy 41
Mountain Valley 44, Mt. Abram 36
Mt. Blue 41, Cony 32
Nokomis Regional 45, Mount View 25
Piscataquis Community 45, Greenville 28
Rangeley Lakes Regional 34, Valley 25
Scarborough 64, Noble 18
South Aroostook Community 47, Central Aroostook 34
South Portland 58, Thornton Academy 40
Stearns 63, Penobscot Valley 39
Temple Academy 51, Greater Portland Christian 11
The Maine Girls' Academy 47, Portland 41
Washington Academy 57, Calais 52
Waterville Senior 51, Oceanside (Coop) 45
Waynflete 32, Falmouth 29
Yarmouth 48, Poland Regional/Whittier 40
